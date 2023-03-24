Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested, charged in North Austin shooting: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
FOX 7 Austin

MANOR, Texas - Members of the Lone Star Fugitive task Force arrested 32-year-old Brittney Curry on Thursday morning in Manor.

Curry was wanted for a shooting that occurred on March 18 in North Austin that killed Barry Dockery.

Austin police conducted a homicide investigation following the shooting and identified Curry as a suspect. Curry was arrested in the 8400 block of East Parmer Lane in Manor.

Curry was transported to the Austin Police Department and is awaiting judicial proceedings.