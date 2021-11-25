See the pictures: US troops far from home celebrate Thanksgiving across the world

President Joe Biden thanked U.S. service members and commemorated those who have lost their lives while serving their country in a Thanksgiving Day proclamation Wednesday.

"You know, as we gather together again, our table and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love," the president said in a video message with first lady Jill Biden. "And as Commander-in-Chief, I’m especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation."

The first lady noted that many military families will not be able to celebrate the holiday together and expressed gratitude for their service to America.

"While we celebrate together, many of those military families will be apart from those loved ones," Jill Biden said. "Whether your spouse is deployed or you’ve settled into yet another base, the holidays just aren’t the same without the people and the communities that make this holiday special. We are so grateful for your service."

Here’s a glimpse into what Thanksgiving looks like for the troops celebrating overseas this year:

CAMP ARIFIJAN, Kuwait - Maj. Wes McCullough, the officer in charge of operations for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, serve food at a dining facility on Camp Arifijan, Kuwait, Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins) Expand

CAMP ARIFIJAN, Kuwait - Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Harvey, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Support Operations, places turkey on an U.S. Army Soldier plate at a dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 25, 2021 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins) Expand

PHILIPPINE SEA, USS Carl Vinson - Lt. Cmdr. Kamille Pizarro, training officer, and Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Grady, chaplain, participate in a Thanksgiving 5k run on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 25, 2021 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Alexander) Expand

PHILIPPINE SEA, USS Charleston - Chief Boatswain's Mate Cordaryl Sims, from Atlanta, right, and Chief Gunner's Mate Darius Sullivan, from Laurel, Mississippi, prepare a dish for a Thanksgiving meal aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden) Expand

USAG BAUMHOLDER, Germany - The senior leadership from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command serve their Soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at the Knight’s Lair Dining Facility at Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army)

USAG BAUMHOLDER, Germany - The senior leadership from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command serve their soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at the Knight’s Lair Dining Facility at Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - The Spartan Dining Facility on Camp Humphreys hosts a Thanksgiving celebration, Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Hwang Yong Hang)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - The Spartan Dining Facility on Camp Humphreys hosts a Thanksgiving celebration, Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates - A group of Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron share a Thanksgiving meal together at Al Dhafra Air Base, Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates - Senior Airman DeMarco Rodriguez joined a group of his fellow Ground Transportation team for a Thanksgiving meal, being served by Chief Master Sgt. Olatokunbo Olopade, command chief for the 380th Air Expediti (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton) Expand

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan - Sailors and their families attend a Thanksgiving meal at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi base Far East Cafe galley on Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard L.J. Gourley)

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan - Culinary Specialist 1st Class Frederick Cristobal shows a family member a carving station during a Thanksgiving meal served at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi base Far East Cafe galley on Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard L.J. Gourley)

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - U.S. Navy Senior Chief Builder Sean Spence, left, and Chief Boatswain’s Mate Francis Morales, sailors currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), serve a Thanksgiving meal to their fellow service members on Nov. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word) Expand

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), serves a Thanksgiving meal to deployed service members on Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

