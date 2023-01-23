Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pflugerville: police

No arrests were made following a deadly shooting in Pflugerville over the weekend due to self-defense, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said on Jan. 21, around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Wilton Acker with a gunshot wound. Acker was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries on Jan. 22.

Preliminary information shows there was a confrontation inside the home between Acker and a second person. A third person intervened during the altercation, and shot Acker.

Investigators interviewed several people who were involved, including the shooter. Further investigation determined the shooting was in self-defense, police said.

No one was arrested.

Anyone with any information or video of this case should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's seventh homicide of 2023.