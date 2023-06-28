Semi-truck driver hits, kills pedestrian on IH-35

Austin police say a pedestrian died on IH-35 after being hit by a semi-truck driver.

It happened June 17 around 12:26 a.m. in the 9500 block of N IH-35 southbound.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police say the driver was cooperative with the investigation, and was not impaired.

This was Austin's 45th fatal crash of 2023.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.