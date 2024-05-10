Serial mail thief in Austin may have a master key: APD

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Austin police need your help finding a serial mail thief.

APD says the man has been seen stealing mail from numerous apartment complex mail rooms in the city.

The most recent case happened on March 5 between 2 and 3 a.m. at 3403 Harmon Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect has access to a universal mail master key to unlock the victims’ mailboxes.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and dark, balding hair. He's approximately 35 to 45 years old, with a mustache and a possible tattoo around his left wrist.

(Austin Police Department)

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray, 4-door Toyota Tacoma TRD. Police say it may have stolen plates.

If you have information, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.