Shooting in north Austin leaves one man dead: WCSO

A man is dead after being shot in north Austin on Friday night, according to Williamson County police.

On Friday night at approximately 10:30 p.m., Williamson County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9800 block of Copper Creek, in an unincorporated area of north Austin.

Deputies discovered a dead man who had gunshot wounds.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case as a homicide.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.