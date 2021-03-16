‘Serial stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O’Hare

"Serial stowaway" Marilyn Hartman was taken into custody at O’Hare Airport Tuesday after she allegedly left the facility she had been staying at while on electronic monitoring.

Hartman was taken into custody by Chicago police about 2:13 p.m. at the airport, Chicago police and the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Hartman allegedly left the residential facility about noon and staff began working to locate her via the GPS on her ankle bracelet, the sheriff’s office said.

Staff attempted to contact Hartman through a phone built into her electronic monitoring device, but she did not answer, the sheriff’s office said.

Her device indicated she was headed in the direction of the airport, and investigators notified Chicago police that she was near Terminal 1 at 1:38 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

They then activated an alarm on Hartman’s device and she was taken into custody shortly after, the sheriff’s office said. She did not enter any secure areas.

She is expected to be returned to custody at the jail, and charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Hartman has snuck past airport security and boarded planes illegally for years. She’s been arrested at O’Hare and Midway several times and at other airports around the country.