Sesame Place controversy: Law firm to announce plan to file class action lawsuit against park

More than one week after Sesame Place faced public scrutiny over discrimination allegations, a law firm has announced plans to file a class action lawsuit against the theme park.

Lawyers from Murphy, Falcon & Murphy are set to hold a press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

This comes more than a week after video showing two girls being ignored by a theme park character went viral and sparked outrage online.

RELATED: 'Hollow apologies': Sesame Place must take action after 'traumatic' character snubs, social work expert says

After Sesame Place issued an apology, more parents came forward with similar stories about how their children were ignored by Sesame Place characters during visits.

LaShonda Miles told FOX 29 her son and stepdaughter were denied a hug from a character after it hugged another child.

The videos quickly sparked discrimination allegations as many of the children being ignored were Black.

The family from the viral video spoke publicly at a press conference last week with their attorney B'Ivory Lamarr and activist Tamika Mallory of Until Freedom.

Lamarr told reporters that numerous families contacted his office with videos and details of similar discriminatory experiences at Sesame Place.

RELATED: 'We won't accept that': Family seen in viral Sesame Place video speaks out, accuses park of discrimination

"We've come to learn that what took place Saturday is not an anomaly, but what we've seen is business as usual to deny and defend and delay accountability," Lamarr said. "An incident like this should not have to go viral for the harms to be properly addressed by corporations in this country."

They also called for the firing of the employee involved and asked for Sesame Place's parent company, Sea World, to get involved.

This request came as the family and their attorney released a new video that they say disproves the theme park's original apology, which alleged the character said no to someone standing behind the girls.

RELATED: 'Ball is in your corner': Family accusing Sesame Place of discrimination calls on Sea World to take action

Sesame Place then offered a third apology, saying, in part:

"We sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize to the Brown family for what they experienced. To be very clear, what the two young girls experienced, what the family experienced, is unacceptable. It happened in our park, with our team, and we own that. It is our responsibility to make this better for the children and the family and to be better for all families."

Lamarr is not representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit set to be announced Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.