Severe storms damage Delwood Sports Complex

Historic baseball field in East Austin damaged by storms Delwood Sports Complex asking public for help to make necessary repairs



Recovery efforts are underway at a historic baseball field in East Austin that was damaged by the storms that rolled through the area at the end of May.

The backstory:

Delwood Sports Complex says the dugouts and bleachers on its baseball field, which has been around since 1956, were damaged.

Winds ripped off a roof and tossed it into another field and fences were torn.

Teams of volunteers have come together, along with help from local foundations, to get the park cleaned up.

What they're saying:

"We're on a tight timeline. I mean we're plugging to play baseball in the fall. We've got all-star practices going on right now. So we've got a lot of stuff going on at Delwood and you know us getting the fields playable and safe is our top priority and we're hoping to do that as quickly as we can," says Delwood Sports co-president Ross Pry.

What's next:

Some fields are already playable.

Organizers say they are working to adjust practice schedules and the city does have backup fields available if needed.

What you can do:

Delwood Sports is asking the public for donations to help with repairs.

For more information and to donate, you can go here.