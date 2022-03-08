Sexual Assault Community Advisory Board to advocate for survivors in Travis County

A Sexual Assault Community Advisory Board has been formed to advocate for survivors in Travis County. The members of the Advisory Board are Amanda Lewis, Deepika Modali, Hanna Senko, Heather Sin, Jeana Lungwitz, and Mary Ruth Reyes.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza made the announcement in a press release on March 8. The board will advise his office on building a criminal justice system that works for survivors.

The Sexual Assault Community Advisory Board is composed of survivors who have dealt with the criminal justice system in Travis County, in addition to community advocates and experts.

"I see this as a great opportunity to be able to help identify challenges and deficits within internal systems and processes, from the lens of lived experience," said Mary Ruth Reyes, survivor and advocate. "I am excited and anxious to push forward in the pursuit of systemic change for sexual assault survivors. This work is emotionally taxing and sometimes infuriating but making meaningful progress requires everyone to be engaged. I’m grateful for the voices, passion, and commitment of everyone."

The creation of the Sexual Assault Community Advisory Board is a first step of the District Attorney’s commitment to partnering with community members directly impacted by this issue who will offer and lead solutions, according to a press release from his office.

"The people who are best positioned to fix our criminal justice system are those who have been directly harmed by it," said District Attorney José Garza. "We are so grateful for the continued time and dedication from the members of our Sexual Assault Advisory Board. Their lived experience and years of advocacy and expertise will ensure that survivors and victims are heard and respected in our criminal justice system."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter