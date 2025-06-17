SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart down to one lane due to broken down 18-wheeler: police

The Brief Southbound SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart down to one lane Closure due to broken-down 18-wheeler It is currently unknown how long traffic will be impacted



The southbound SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart from Austin is down to one lane, says the Mustang Ridge Police Department.

What we know:

Mustang Ridge police reported the closure on social media just after noon on June 17.

The outside lane is blocked due to a broken-down 18-wheeler that hit a large wooden box in the road. The truck is currently stranded on the overpass.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how long traffic will be impacted.

What you can do:

Police say this is a "very dangerous situation due to the speed of the drivers and them not paying attention."

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive with care.