Expand / Collapse search

SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart down to one lane due to broken down 18-wheeler: police

By
Published  June 17, 2025 12:59pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Southbound SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart down to one lane
    • Closure due to broken-down 18-wheeler
    • It is currently unknown how long traffic will be impacted

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - The southbound SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart from Austin is down to one lane, says the Mustang Ridge Police Department.

What we know:

Mustang Ridge police reported the closure on social media just after noon on June 17.

The outside lane is blocked due to a broken-down 18-wheeler that hit a large wooden box in the road. The truck is currently stranded on the overpass.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how long traffic will be impacted.

What you can do:

Police say this is a "very dangerous situation due to the speed of the drivers and them not paying attention."

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive with care.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Mustang Ridge Police Department

TrafficAustinCrime and Public Safety