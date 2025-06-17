SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart down to one lane due to broken down 18-wheeler: police
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - The southbound SH 130 ramp towards Lockhart from Austin is down to one lane, says the Mustang Ridge Police Department.
What we know:
Mustang Ridge police reported the closure on social media just after noon on June 17.
The outside lane is blocked due to a broken-down 18-wheeler that hit a large wooden box in the road. The truck is currently stranded on the overpass.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown how long traffic will be impacted.
What you can do:
Police say this is a "very dangerous situation due to the speed of the drivers and them not paying attention."
Drivers are urged to slow down and drive with care.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Mustang Ridge Police Department