ShadowGlen Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

article

On Monday, the Manor Independent School District School Health Services Department and administrators in Manor ISD were notified of a student at ShadowGlen Elementary who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Based on guidance from the Austin Public Health Department, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Manor ISD Health Services Department, Manor ISD is requiring identified students and staff at ShadowGlen Elementary who were identified to have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine until they have met certain criteria.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Manor ISD Operations Department took the precaution of closing the affected facilities to sanitize all areas. All other students at ShadowGlen Elementary will continue to receive in-person instruction at the campus.

It is safe to return to school on Tuesday, February 9.

The Manor ISD Health Services Department immediately began contact tracing and tracking to identify those individuals who were in close contact. All those who were determined to be in close contact with the individual who tested positive have been notified so that they can be tested and/or monitored for symptoms. Manor ISD is working with the Austin Public Health Department to monitor this situation closely.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

For any questions or concerns, please visit the district COVID-19 information page for resources that may be helpful while managing illness at home.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK