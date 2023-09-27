'She will be missed terribly': Toddler struck, killed by tow truck while playing in street

article

A toddler lost her life after she was hit by a tow truck while playing in the street.

Maine State Police said the tragedy happened last Wednesday on Windsor Road in Chelsea.

Authorities said a 62-year-old man was driving the truck when he struck the 21-month-old child. He told authorities that he did not realize a child was laying out in the street until he hit her.

First responders tried to revive the little girl, but she was transferred to a local hospital where she was preannounced dead.

According to a GoFundMe page, the little girl's name was Majesty. The organizer said child's mother is also six months pregnant with a little girl and also has three other sons.

"She had the most beautiful eyes and smile that could melt any heart," organizer Ashley Smith said. "So fun loving and full of energy she loved everyone around her. She will be missed terribly."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.