Sheriff's office investigating Buda Burger King armed robbery

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying three armed robbery suspects.

HCSO said on Feb. 15, around 8:45 p.m., three suspects, who were masked and armed with two handguns and an AK-47, entered the Burger King at 15705 I-35 in Buda.

The suspects were described as Black and/or Hispanic males, mid-teens to early twenties, tall, with slim builds. They also left in a dark-colored vehicle before police arrived at the restaurant.

If you have information regarding this incident, 2023-08507, identity the suspects' whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective David Maddocks at 512-749-1186 or David.Maddocks@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to tip line: P3tips.com.