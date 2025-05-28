1 person missing, another rescued near Shoal Creek: ATCEMS

The Brief 1 person missing, another rescued Wednesday night ATCEMS responded to 2200 block of W North Loop Blvd near Shoal Creek and Burnet Road Rescue efforts have transitioned into a recovery for the missing person



One person is missing and a second was rescued from water near Shoal Creek, says ATCEMS.

What we know:

ATCEMS says they received reports of two people in the water in the 2200 block of W. North Loop Boulevard, near Shoal Creek, between Woodview Avenue and Burnet Road.

One person has been removed from the water, and rescue efforts have transitioned into a recovery for the second person.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.