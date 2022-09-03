Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk.

The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Video from the scene showed a small blanket covering something even smaller in front of a couple of garage doors. Crime scene tape fluttered off a fence nearby.

The only other thing Chicago police could tell FOX 32 Chicago News is that the situation is under investigation.