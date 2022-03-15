Shooting at South Austin hotel, police say 2 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel in South Austin. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. this morning along the I-35 northbound Service Road near Oltorf St at the Travelodge by Wyndham.
Two people were taken to area hospitals. Police tell FOX 7 Austin they believe two people were shooting at one another.
Details are still limited. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
