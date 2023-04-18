No charges after resident shoots, kills man who broke into Austin home, police say

Austin police say no charges will be filed after a resident shot a man who was trying to break into their home in Northeast Austin.

Police say they got a 911 call just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday to report a man trying to break into a home in the 7600 block of Bethune Avenue.

A woman told police that the man was banging on her door, trying to break her door down, and she was trying to hold the door closed.

The woman said then the man broke in through a window and shots were fired.

Investigators determined a resident shot the man in self-defense.

They say no charges will be filed.

Police say there is no indication that the victims and suspect knew each other.

Police say they are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, call the homicide tip line at 512-974-TIPS or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.