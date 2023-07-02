Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at northeast Austin park leaves 1 man dead

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:16PM
Northeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

APD briefs on northeast Austin murder

A man is dead after a shooting at Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park in northeast Austin Sunday evening. Police are searching for the suspect, described as an adult male.

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at a park in northeast Austin on July 2, according to Austin police.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park at 2803 Loyola Lane at around 6:46 p.m.

Officers arrived within four minutes of the call and began to perform CPR on the victim, an adult male.

One dead after shooting in NE Austin park

A man is dead after a shooting at Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park Sunday evening. Police are searching for an adult male suspect.

ATCEMS arrived on scene shortly after and transported the patient to Dell Seton. The man died at the hospital about 20 minutes later.

Police are in the preliminary stages of their investigation and are searching for a suspect, who is described as an adult male.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident and said there is no active threat to community.