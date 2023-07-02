Shooting at northeast Austin park leaves 1 man dead

A man is dead after a shooting at a park in northeast Austin on July 2, according to Austin police.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park at 2803 Loyola Lane at around 6:46 p.m.

Officers arrived within four minutes of the call and began to perform CPR on the victim, an adult male.

ATCEMS arrived on scene shortly after and transported the patient to Dell Seton. The man died at the hospital about 20 minutes later.

Police are in the preliminary stages of their investigation and are searching for a suspect, who is described as an adult male.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident and said there is no active threat to community.