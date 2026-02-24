Texas Senate Primary candidates Ken Paxton, John Cornyn attend Trump's State of the Union address

The Brief Representative Troy Nehls (R-Texas) has invited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address as his official guest tonight. The invitation highlights the intensifying GOP primary for U.S. Senate, where Paxton is challenging incumbent John Cornyn, who will be in attendance with Border Patrol Union President Paul Perez. While both candidates are competing for President Trump’s endorsement ahead of the March 3 primary, the president has yet to back a specific candidate in the three-way race.



U.S. Rep. Troy E. Nehls of Texas on Tuesday announced that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be his guest for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Senator John Cornyn is also in attendance, being joined by the President of the Border Patrol Union.

Ken Paxton joins Rep. Troy Nehls

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton arrives for the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC. Trump is delivering his address days after the Expand

What we know:

In a post on X, Nehls said he was looking forward to hearing Trump’s message to the nation and highlighting what he described as the president’s accomplishments over the past 13 months.

What they're saying:

"My guest tonight for President Trump’s State of the Union Address is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton," Nehls wrote. "I can’t wait to hear President Trump’s message to the American people and hear about all the wins he’s secured in just 13 months. We’re not tired of winning!"

Senator Cornyn in attendance

via @SenJohnCornyn/X

The other side:

Senator John Cornyn is also in attendance for tonight's State of the Union address. His guest in attendance was Border Patrol Union President Paul Perez.

Vying for the Trump Endorsement

Big picture view:

The annual address to Congress provides lawmakers an opportunity to invite guests who often reflect political priorities for their party or policy positions they support.

Early voting in the Lone Star State began on Feb. 17 and goes through Friday, Feb. 27.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., where Paxton is hoping to unseat Cornyn, who is vying for his fifth term in the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, is also in the mix but won’t be attending Trump’s State of the Union address.

The tense race was hard to avoid as all three candidates are both vying for Trump’s endorsement.

Related article