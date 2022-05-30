Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person hospitalized

A man is in the hospital following a shooting in North Austin.

Shortly after noon on May 29, the Austin Police Department says officers were called to the Dryfield Apartments on Beech Drive just off 183 near Ohlen Road.

Police say a 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots and saw people running into an apartment building.

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital and officials say he is expected to be okay.

No details have been released about a suspect.