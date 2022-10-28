Shooting on highway in Northwest Austin leaves man injured

article

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Austin.

Police say they got the call before 2 a.m. this morning about an incident on Capitol of Texas Highway near Great Hills Trail.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the arm and chest.

It's not clear if he was shot inside the vehicle or was shot somewhere else.

Officers say the vehicle was stopped in the median.

The victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody.