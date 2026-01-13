Shooting in South Austin leaves 1 person injured

The Brief Austin Police Department investigating shooting in South Austin Shooting happened at 1700 Teri Road 1 person was injured



The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Austin that left one person injured.

The backstory:

APD says the shooting happened on Jan. 12 at 10:21 p.m. at the Capitol Crossing Apartments located at 1700 Teri Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and also had other injuries.

Life-saving measures were administered at the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Dig deeper:

Police say preliminary information indicates that a confrontation escalated into a shooting.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and, despite a search, the suspect was not located.

The case remains under investigation and no arrested have been made.