Shooting in South Austin leaves 1 person injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Austin that left one person injured.
The backstory:
APD says the shooting happened on Jan. 12 at 10:21 p.m. at the Capitol Crossing Apartments located at 1700 Teri Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and also had other injuries.
Life-saving measures were administered at the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Dig deeper:
Police say preliminary information indicates that a confrontation escalated into a shooting.
The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and, despite a search, the suspect was not located.
The case remains under investigation and no arrested have been made.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.