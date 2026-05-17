12 separate shootings across Austin; 3 teen suspects in custody

The Brief Three suspects are in custody following a weekend-long string of apparently random shootings, vehicle thefts, and robberies across South and East Austin. Four people were injured, including one person who was critically wounded but is now stable, and multiple buildings, including two fire stations, were struck by gunfire. The motive remains unknown for the 12 separate shooting incidents, which authorities believe involved at least four stolen vehicles.



Austin and Manor police said late Sunday that three suspects are now in custody following a series of apparently random shootings that unfolded across the city over the weekend.

What we know:

During a Sunday evening press conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody after a string of shootings, vehicle thefts and robberies across South and East Austin.

Authorities said the 17-year-old had an active warrant for stealing a firearm from the same store where the 15-year-old allegedly stole another gun Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects stole more than four vehicles during the spree and may have switched vehicles multiple times.

Police are investigating at least 12 separate incidents involving gunfire that began Saturday afternoon and continued into Sunday morning. The shootings struck apartment buildings, homes, businesses and two Austin Fire Department stations.

Late Sunday night, the Manor Police Department announced a third suspect who fled from a vehicle during a pursuit in Manor had been located and detained. Officials said there is "no ongoing threat to the public at this time."

What they're saying:

One fire truck was struck while firefighters were standing nearby, police said.

Four people were shot during the incident. Austin-Travis County EMS said three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one victim sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local trauma center after receiving whole blood treatment at the scene.

That victim is now listed in stable condition, officials said.

Police said one of the shootings captured on surveillance video showed suspects firing from a moving vehicle, striking a woman who was standing outside a store talking with another person.

Authorities said the shootings appeared random, and no motive has been identified.

Shelter in place limited

Earlier Sunday, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Police Chief Lisa Davis urged residents to remain vigilant as officers searched for the suspects.

The Austin Police Department later announced the shelter-in-place order for parts of South Austin had been lifted. Authorities said investigators tracked one of the suspect vehicles, a white Kia, to the Manor area, where Travis County deputies and Manor police conducted a traffic stop.

According to Chief Davis, three people fled from the vehicle during the stop. Two of the suspects were apprehended, while investigators continue searching for a possible third person whose involvement remains unclear.

Police previously described the suspects as Hispanic males in their late teens.

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Investigators were searching for several vehicles believed to be connected to the incidents, including a black or dark blue Hyundai, a gold Hyundai sedan, a silver Mazda four-door and a white Kia Optima.

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Local perspective:

Chief Davis described the investigation as "complex," saying officers initially responded to multiple disconnected calls involving stolen vehicles, shots fired and robberies before investigators linked the incidents together.

"What we are seeing is these cars are being stolen," Davis said. "Do not leave your keys in the vehicle or your key fobs in the vehicle."

Davis praised officers and partner agencies for quickly coordinating resources, including air support, K-9 units, tactical teams and door-to-door neighborhood searches.

Mayor Watson also praised the city’s emergency response agencies, saying Austin Fire, EMS, APD and emergency management officials worked together through a unified command center during the incident.

"This truly is an example of how all of our public safety here in the city of Austin comes together," Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said during the briefing.

During the press conference, both Watson and Davis suggested the incident could renew conversations about the city’s use of license plate reader technology, saying the tools may have helped investigators track the stolen vehicles more quickly.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shootings, the suspect's identity, or the location of the vehicle is urged to contact the Austin Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.