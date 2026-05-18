Early voting for Texas primary runoffs is underway

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The Brief Early voting is officially underway for the May primary runoff elections. Early voting runs from May 18-22. Election day is May 26.



Early voting for the Texas primary runoff elections begins Monday and runs through Friday.

Around 30 state and federal races will go back to the voters to be decided after candidates in those races failed to receive half of the votes cast in the March primaries.

Runoff election day is May 26.

Voters who voted in the March primary elections can only vote in the runoff elections of the party they selected in March. Voters who did not vote in March can vote in either party's runoff.

Statewide Republican runoffs:

U.S. Senate: John Cornyn and Ken Paxton

Texas attorney general: Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy

Texas Railroad Commission: Bo French and Jim Wright

Texas County of Criminal Appeals Place 3: Alison Fox and Thomas Smith

Statewide Democratic runoffs

Lieutenant governor: Vikki Goodwin and Marcos Velez

Attorney general: Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski

Voters may also be asked to choose their party's nominee for Congress, the Texas House and other elections.

A runoff election happens when no candidate gets a majority of the votes in a primary election. In cases where no candidate receives more than 50% of the total vote, a second election is held between the two candidates that received the most votes in the primary. This ensures the winner has majority support.

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

In most counties, you can vote early at any voting center in the county you're registered in. To find early voting locations in your county, go to the county election office's website.

DFW area early voting

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

Austin area early voting

Travis County

Williamson County

Hays County

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations