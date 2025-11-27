Shoplifting blitz operation across Austin: Multiple arrests, nearly $13K in stolen merch recovered

The Brief The Austin Police Department says it made multiple arrests after a shoplifting blitz operation from November 23-25 Nearly $13,000 in stolen merchandise was also recovered The merchandise was from Canyon Ridge, Lakeline and Domain shopping areas



The Austin Police Department says it made multiple arrests and recovered stolen merchandise after a recent coordinated shoplifting blitz.

The backstory:

APD says its North Metro Tactical Unit collaborated with the South Metro Tactical Unit, District Representatives, Patrol Officers, and multiple retail partners, in the series of coordinated shoplifting blitz operations at locations throughout North Austin between November 23 to 25.

Officers made multiple arrests, issued citations and recovered a total of $12,900.85 of stolen merchandise across the Canyon Ridge, Lakeline and Domain shopping areas.

APD says the proactive enforcement efforts were aimed at reducing organized retail theft, enhancing public safety, and supporting area businesses.

Dig deeper:

Mugshots of those arrested in shoplifting blitz. TOP ROW (L-R): Etta Kelly, Donte Lastrapes, Everette Richardson, Matthew Bradshaw, Robert Moorehead and Gonzalo Alvardo. BOTTOM ROW (L-R): Brandy Oglesby, John Lopez, Desiree Villegas, Roger Bragg and Expand

The following people were arrested in the operation:

APD Case #25-3270627

Miguel Rivera-Duff, 25, was issued a citation for Theft (Class B Misdemeanor) at the H-E-B located at 500 Canyon Ridge Dr. This incident was a cite and release, so there is not an associated booking photo.

APD Case #25-3270713

Officers responded to an uncooperative shoplifter at the Walmart at 12900 N. IH-35. Gonzalo Alvarado, 29, was found in possession of a stolen firearm and was arrested for Theft and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon (2nd Degree Felony).

APD Case #25-3270726

Officers responded to a theft in progress at the H-E-B at 500 Canyon Ridge Dr. Loss Prevention detained Etta Kelly, 50, who had concealed unpaid merchandise and threatened employees with a taser. She was arrested for Robbery by Threat (2nd Degree Felony).

APD Case #25-3270874

Everette Richardson, 67, was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting with Two Prior Convictions (State Jail Felony) at the Walmart located at 12900 N. IH-35.

APD Case #25-3280596

At Lowe’s, 13201 N. FM 620, officers arrested Matthew Bradshaw, 40, and Desiree Villegas, 48, for Theft (Class B Misdemeanor).

APD Case #25-3280620

At Walmart, 12301 N. FM 620, officers arrested Roger Bragg, 47, for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (Class A Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (2nd Degree Felony).

Brandy Oglesby, 35, was also charged with Theft (Class C Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (State Jail Felony).

APD Case #25-3280760

Kiandra Nieto, 27, was arrested for Theft (Class B Misdemeanor) at Kohl’s, 11111 Lakeline Blvd.

APD Case #25-3280905

Donte Lastrapes, 29, was arrested for Theft (Class B Misdemeanor) at Kohl’s, 11111 Lakeline Blvd.

APD Case #25-3290598

In the Domain shopping area, Robert Moorehead, 45, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance (2nd Degree Felony).

APD Case #25-3290639

At H-E-B, 12407 N Mopac Expy, John Lopez, 42, was arrested for Fraud – Possessing Identifying Information (3rd Degree Felony) and Theft (Class C Misdemeanor).