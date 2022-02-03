Shots fired at Amazon facility in Buda, sheriff's office investigating

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of shots fired at the Amazon facility in Buda.

According to the sheriff's office, they were notified about the shots fired around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 3. Deputies responded and began checking the are for suspects. Police officers with the Buda Police Department also responded.

While checking the Amazon facility, Hays County Communications began receiving calls of shots being fired in the Sunfield Subdivision. Responding deputies were diverted to that area. In the Sunfied Subdivision, deputies made contact with one resident who advised that their residence was struck by a round from a firearm.

Deputies continued to check the area but were unable to locate anyone involved in the shooting.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking any residents of the Sunfield Subdivision who have video cameras to check them between the hours of 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm for possible vehicles and

suspects in this crime. Residents should call the Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. If you have information regarding this case or any other criminal activity or wanted persons, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.

