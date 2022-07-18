Texas Agriculture Commissioner pushes for legalization of medical marijuana

In an editorial published on Friday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller voiced support for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use, saying he will urge the state legislature to make it a top priority in the upcoming session.

"I worked diligently to bring hemp farming to Texas and supported the development of products such as hemp oil for medical use. These products are making a difference in the lives of many where other medicines have failed," said Miller in the editorial. "It is my goal next year to expand access to the compassionate use of cannabis products in Texas so that every Texan with a medical need has access to these medicines."

In 2015, the state of Texas passed the Compassionate Use Act, allowing low-THC cannabis products to be used by patients with epilepsy.

In 2021, legal medical marijuana use was expanded, but it is still limited to certain conditions.

"If you have cancer in Texas, you can get treated with medicinal marijuana, but if you have MS, you can’t. If you have PTSD, you can get treated, but if you have muscular dystrophy, you can't," said Miller. "We need to quit picking winners and losers and let the doctors decide instead of the bureaucrats and elected officials."

Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original, said Miller has visited their facility and met with patients who have utilized medical marijuana.

"He has seen the impact that medical cannabis can have on the people of Texas," said Denton. "We have to turn people away every day because they don't have the right qualifying condition."

A UT Tyler poll in May 2022 found that 83% of Texans support medical cannabis legalization, with 91% of democrats on board and 74% of republicans.

