Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Austin woman

Austin police are asking the public for help locating a missing 80-year-old Austin woman. A Silver Alert has been issued for Arminda Guerra who was last seen leaving her home on Wagon Trail in North Austin in the afternoon on January 25.

Police say Guerra was driving her car to go shopping and never returned home. They say Guerra has medical issues related to impaired memory and her disappearance is considered a danger to her safety.

Guerra was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweater, purple v-neck under shirt, green pants, and black house slippers. She was last seen driving a 2015 KIA Soul with the Texas license plate number 7KTNK. The car has collision damage to the front right quarter panel and has a Dallas Cowboys star and flag decal on the right side of the back windshield.

If you see Guerra, you're asked to call 9-1-1.

