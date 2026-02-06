Elgin now has pet scanning station for lost animals

The Brief A pet scanning station has been installed at Veterans Memorial Park outside the Elgin Police Department People can scan a QR code with instructions on how to use the tool Elgin PD says they want to expand the program and put the stations in other parts of town.



If you find a lost animal in Elgin, there is now an easier way to reunite it with its owner.

What they're saying:

A pet scanning station has been installed at Veterans Memorial Park outside the Elgin Police Department.

People can scan a QR code with instructions on how to use the tool. You open the box, take out the scanner, and run it along the animal. A microchip code will pop up on the screen, and you can go to a website to find the owner's information.

If you can't get in contact with the owner, or if the animal doesn't have a microchip, don't abandon the animal. You can call the Elgin non-emergency line at 512-303-7000. There is also a QR code with resources through the Texas Humane Network.

Commander Aaron Crim with the Elgin Police Department says a community member suggested the pet scanning station. It's been up for two weeks. He's not sure if anyone has used it yet, because officers don't need to be flagged if people can handle it themselves.

"This is a great resource for them to be able to do that, and they can reunite the animal with their owner without our involvement. Then it keeps our guys available on the street, and it also makes sure that the animal's safe and gets returned to the owner, so it's a win-win for us," he said.

While Elgin didn't have this during New Year's, Crim says this will be helpful when lots of animals get out during the holidays with fireworks. They also don't want to overpopulate shelters.

"With our growing population, we're getting more people, more animals. Our guys, we have two animal control officers, but they don't work 24/7," Crim said.

Elgin city ordinance says if you have an animal, it should be microchipped.

"If you do it, it just helps us, and it helps you as the owner to be able to reunite your animal safely and make sure that it's done in a timely manner," Crim said.

Crim says they want to expand the program and put the stations in other parts of town.

Leander installed a pet scanning station last year, and Austin has the scanners as well.