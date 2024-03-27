Silver Alert issued for missing Austin man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Austin man.

66-year-old Douglas Wendell has been missing since Tuesday.

He's a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5'7" tall and he weighs about 190 pounds.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Wendell was last seen in the 3200 block of Slaughter Lane around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

A Silver Alert is issued in Texas when an elderly person disappears and needs medical attention or help.