Silver Alert: Police searching for missing elderly man last seen in Round Rock

article

Police are searching for a missing elderly man who was last seen in Round Rock.

A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls today.

He was last seen in the 900 block of Martin Avenue around 2 a.m.

He was wearing a beanie, leather jacket, and blue jeans.

Nuckolls is about 5'7" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you have seen him, please call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-864-8282.