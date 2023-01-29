Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Converse

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen Saturday afternoon in Converse, Texas.

65-year-old Valeeta Bobbitt has a cognitive impairment and was last seen in a car at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 10400 block of Rock Cove Lane.

She is described as a white female, 5'1" and 145 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing.

Valeeta Bobbitt

The car is described as a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate number 4M81P8.

Photo of a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta, not the actual vehicle

Law enforcement officials believe Bobbitt's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.