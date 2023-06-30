Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Northeast Austin

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman who was last seen in Northeast Austin.

Austin police say Sandra Burton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and they are concerned for her safety.

Burton was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on June 28 in the 1000 block of Clayton Lane on foot.

She was wearing a silver headwrap, black rimmed glasses, a gold, black, and red shirt, wristwatch, black leggings, red socks, and black fuzzy house shoes with gold stars.

If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.