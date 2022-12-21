APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive.

Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.

"We need to find Lopez Jr. so further violence does not occur. We need to locate these repeat offenders as soon as possible," an APD spokesperson said.

Lopez Jr. is not a City of Austin employee or associated with the Trail of Lights, or the Trail of Lights Foundation, however, he is known to work with road crews around the city and, most recently, in the Trail of Lights area.

Lopez Jr. frequents the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive, where detectives believe a family member lives.

He is described as about 5'7', 214 pounds with black or brown hair.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.