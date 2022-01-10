Simple, nourishing recipes for healthy eating in the new year

It can be tough to find healthy, nourishing recipes that taste good when you're trying to eat better.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum offers up a few that are easy to make and taste great.

___

CABBAGE SOUP

Ingredients

Bone broth

Cabbage

Tabasco

Oregano

Green beans

Bay leaves

Salt & pepper

2 INGREDIENT BANANA COOKIES

Ingredients

Bananas

Oats

Optional add-ins: vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate chips, nuts, seeds

BELL PEPPER TACOS

Ingredients

Bell peppers

Taco meat

Beans

Corn

Cheese

Toppings

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter