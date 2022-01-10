Simple, nourishing recipes for healthy eating in the new year
AUSTIN, Texas - It can be tough to find healthy, nourishing recipes that taste good when you're trying to eat better.
FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum offers up a few that are easy to make and taste great.
CABBAGE SOUP
Ingredients
- Bone broth
- Cabbage
- Tabasco
- Oregano
- Green beans
- Bay leaves
- Salt & pepper
2 INGREDIENT BANANA COOKIES
Ingredients
- Bananas
- Oats
- Optional add-ins: vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate chips, nuts, seeds
BELL PEPPER TACOS
Ingredients
- Bell peppers
- Taco meat
- Beans
- Corn
- Cheese
- Toppings
