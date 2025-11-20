Expand / Collapse search

Sinkhole forms in downtown Austin; second hole fixed, related to water leak repairs

Updated  November 20, 2025 11:39am CST
2 sinkholes form in downtown Austin

8th Street and 10th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street are the locations of the two sinkholes.

AUSTIN, Texas - A sinkhole has formed in downtown Austin.

What we know:

The sinkhole is located on 10th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street.

A second such hole was seen on 8th Street, but Austin Water told FOX 7 Austin that it was related to water leak repairs and wasn't actually a sinkhole. 

The 8th Street hole has been repaired.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what caused the sinkhole on 10th Street to form.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Source: Information from reporting by FOX 7 Austin. An earlier version of this story stated there was a sinkhole on 8th Street, but that has since been corrected with new information from Austin Water.

