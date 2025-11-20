Sinkhole forms in downtown Austin; second hole fixed, related to water leak repairs
AUSTIN, Texas - A sinkhole has formed in downtown Austin.
What we know:
The sinkhole is located on 10th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street.
A second such hole was seen on 8th Street, but Austin Water told FOX 7 Austin that it was related to water leak repairs and wasn't actually a sinkhole.
The 8th Street hole has been repaired.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what caused the sinkhole on 10th Street to form.
The Source: Information from reporting by FOX 7 Austin. An earlier version of this story stated there was a sinkhole on 8th Street, but that has since been corrected with new information from Austin Water.