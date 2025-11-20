Sinkhole forms in downtown Austin; second hole fixed, related to water leak repairs

The Brief A sinkhole has formed in downtown Austin The sinkhole is on 10th Street A second hole was on 8th Street, but Austin Water says it has been repaired



A sinkhole has formed in downtown Austin.

What we know:

The sinkhole is located on 10th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street.

A second such hole was seen on 8th Street, but Austin Water told FOX 7 Austin that it was related to water leak repairs and wasn't actually a sinkhole.

The 8th Street hole has been repaired.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what caused the sinkhole on 10th Street to form.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.