Small businesses urge you to shop local as pandemic cripples profits

As the pandemic continues to loom across the area, its hold on small businesses continues to take a toll. "We need help, we can’t be losing more and more businesses and it’s a shame we’ve lost so many already," said Deborah Gill owner of The Parlor, a pizza shop in North Austin.

She said they’ve never dealt with something as devastating as this pandemic, with sales down significantly since the beginning of this year this 20-year-old pizza shop is facing a grim reality. "It’s scary, it’s week to week. I don’t know I’m praying every day that we will just be able to get there get to we can start building back," said Gill.

Gill founded The Parlor as a way to serve more than just pizza, they typically have live bands and even showcase art but because of the pandemic all of that is put on hold. "For quite some time I thought well we could use a place in the neighborhood where we can just mingle and congregate at get to know our neighbors," said Gill.

Now they’re doing everything they can to stay afloat, cutting staff and spending all hoping the government lends businesses like her’s aid soon. "We do everything to try and save money every week. It’s like what can we do can we find another place to save money we try to get as creative as we can," said Gill.

Gill said they’re adapting, offering delivery as well as changing their hours, but without knowing when things will go back to how they were before the pandemic, the future of the parlor is uncertain.

Gil said if you have a favorite mom and pop spot, now is the time to support them.

