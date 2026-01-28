Small fire started at Comal County Republican Headquarters; person arrested for arson

article

The Brief Arrest made after Comal County Republican Headquarters was broken into and a small fire was started Grace Carol Brown faces burglary of a building and arson charges



Authorities say that a person has been arrested and charged after breaking into the Comal County Republican Headquarters and starting a small fire.

The backstory:

On Jan. 14 at around 1:15 p.m., the New Bruanfels Police Department and New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the Comal County Republican Headquarters located in the 200 block of Landa Street.

Employees had arrived and found that someone had broken an exterior window and started a small fire that left minor damage to the building.

No one was injured.

After an investigation, 21-year-old Grace Carol Brown was arrested on Jan. 22 without incident.

What's next:

Brown was taken to the Comal County Jail and is charged with burglary of a building and arson.

Bond has been set at a combined $200,000.

The case remains open and active by the New Braunfels Police Department, the New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office, and the FBI.

Additional charges may be pending.