According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 6:37 p.m., first responders responded to a small plane crash in the 100 block of Triton Ct. near Lakeway Airport.

ATCEMS said there were two passengers onboard.

One passenger refused to be transported to a local hospital, and the other had serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other information was released.