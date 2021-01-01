Some AISD teachers set to receive COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday

Some Austin ISD teachers will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend.

Three teachers with the district confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that they received emails from Austin ISD saying they will be receiving the vaccine through a partnership with Ascension Seton.

The teachers are set to receive the vaccinations under Phase 1B of the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccination plan. Phase 1B includes those 65 or over or those with underlying high-risk conditions.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

The vaccinations come after the district announced that school will resume on January 5 as planned with virtual and in-person learning. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said Thursday that school nurses have started receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In early December, the district denied almost 1,000 teacher accommodations to work from home for the spring semester. According to Austin ISD, 1,156 employees put in accommodations because of medical conditions, and only 48 requests were approved to work remotely.

RELATED: Union files grievances on behalf of teachers denied COVID accommodations

For the fall semester, AISD says they approved 1,244 teachers to work remotely and only denied 66. At the time the district said the increase in accommodation denials is because the school is better equipped to handle the virus and there is an increased demand for teachers on campus.

Recently Austin-Travis County entered Stage 5 of Austin Public Health's COVID-19 risk assessment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK