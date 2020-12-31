AISD expected to announce school will resume next week as planned

The Austin Independent School District has reportedly made the decision to resume school next week as planned. This means students will be allowed to resume virtual and in-person learning on January 5.

Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde is expected to make the announcement later today, according to a message that was sent out to the faculty of Crockett High School.

At the beginning of Austin ISD’s winter break, board members held a meeting to discuss the possibilities of temporarily requiring 100 percent virtual learning or closing everything down for at least a week after break.

Just before the board meeting, Austin entered stage 5, the most extreme level of coronavirus restrictions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Officials are asking everyone to not gather with those outside your home, even if you’re not high risk. Other recommendations include limiting travel to only essential trips like going to the grocery store and restaurants only doing curbside or delivery and ending all dine-in and retail business between 10:30 pm and 5 am.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK