Some Austin ISD students will receive free school meals for 2026-27
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD will provide free meals for students at dozens of schools this upcoming school year.
The district said free breakfast and lunch will be offered at 69 schools.
The backstory:
The free food is possible through a federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.
CEP is a federal meal service option that allows schools in qualifying low-income areas to serve free meals to all enrolled students. No applications or documentation is required.
Not all Austin ISD schools are eligible for CEP. For those schools not eligible, students will receive meals based on their meal status (free, reduced-price, or paid).
For more information, please contact Austin ISD Food Service at 512-414-0251.
Which Austin ISD schools are eligible?
Big picture view:
Below is a full list of the 69 schools whose students will be receiving free breakfast and lunch:
Pre-K and Early Childhood Centers:
- Uphaus ECC
Elementary schools:
- Allison
- Andrews
- Blackshear
- Blanton
- Blazier Intermediate
- Blazier Primary
- Boone
- Brown
- Campbell
- Casey
- Cook
- Cunningham
- Galindo
- Govalle
- Graham
- Guerrero-Thompson
- Harris
- Hart
- Houston
- Jordan
- Joslin
- Kocurek
- Langford
- Linder
- McBee
- Menchaca
- Norman-Sims
- Oak Hill
- Odom
- Ortega
- Overton
- Padron
- Palm
- Pecan Springs
- Perez
- Pickle
- Pillow
- Pleasant Hill
- Rodriguez
- Sanchez
- St. Elmo
- Travis Heights
- Walnut Creek
- Williams
- Wooldridge
- Wooten
- Zavala
Middle schools:
- Burnet
- Covington
- Dobie
- Garcia YMLA
- Lively
- Marshall
- Mendez
- Sadler Means YWLA
- Webb
High schools:
- Akins ECHS
- Crockett ECHS
- Eastside ECHS
- Garza Independence
- LBJ ECHS
- Navarro ECHS
- Northeast ECHS
- Travis ECHS
Other campuses:
- Alternative Learning Center
- Rosedale School
- Child Development Center (Garza, Navarro, Travis)
The Source: Information from Austin ISD