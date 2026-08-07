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Some Austin ISD students will receive free school meals for 2026-27

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published August 7, 2026 3:29 PM CDT
Published August 7, 2026 3:29 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Austin ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to students at 69 schools for the 2026–27 school year
    • This is possible through a federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program
    • Not all schools are eligible. You can see if your student's school is eligible below

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD will provide free meals for students at dozens of schools this upcoming school year.

The district said free breakfast and lunch will be offered at 69 schools.

The backstory:

The free food is possible through a federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. 

CEP is a federal meal service option that allows schools in qualifying low-income areas to serve free meals to all enrolled students. No applications or documentation is required.

Not all Austin ISD schools are eligible for CEP. For those schools not eligible, students will receive meals based on their meal status (free, reduced-price, or paid).

For more information, please contact Austin ISD Food Service at 512-414-0251.

Which Austin ISD schools are eligible?

Big picture view:

Below is a full list of the 69 schools whose students will be receiving free breakfast and lunch:

Pre-K and Early Childhood Centers: 

  • Uphaus ECC

Elementary schools:

  • Allison
  • Andrews
  • Blackshear
  • Blanton
  • Blazier Intermediate
  • Blazier Primary
  • Boone
  • Brown
  • Campbell
  • Casey
  • Cook
  • Cunningham
  • Galindo
  • Govalle
  • Graham
  • Guerrero-Thompson
  • Harris
  • Hart
  • Houston
  • Jordan
  • Joslin
  • Kocurek
  • Langford
  • Linder
  • McBee
  • Menchaca
  • Norman-Sims
  • Oak Hill
  • Odom
  • Ortega
  • Overton
  • Padron
  • Palm
  • Pecan Springs
  • Perez
  • Pickle
  • Pillow
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Rodriguez
  • Sanchez
  • St. Elmo
  • Travis Heights
  • Walnut Creek
  • Williams
  • Wooldridge
  • Wooten
  • Zavala

Middle schools:

  • Burnet
  • Covington
  • Dobie
  • Garcia YMLA
  • Lively
  • Marshall
  • Mendez
  • Sadler Means YWLA
  • Webb

High schools: 

  • Akins ECHS
  • Crockett ECHS
  • Eastside ECHS
  • Garza Independence
  • LBJ ECHS
  • Navarro ECHS
  • Northeast ECHS
  • Travis ECHS

Other campuses: 

  • Alternative Learning Center
  • Rosedale School
  • Child Development Center (Garza, Navarro, Travis)

The Source: Information from Austin ISD

AustinEducation