Some Austin ISD students will receive free school meals for 2026-27

The Brief Austin ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to students at 69 schools for the 2026–27 school year This is possible through a federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program Not all schools are eligible. You can see if your student's school is eligible below



Austin ISD will provide free meals for students at dozens of schools this upcoming school year.

The district said free breakfast and lunch will be offered at 69 schools.

The backstory:

The free food is possible through a federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.

CEP is a federal meal service option that allows schools in qualifying low-income areas to serve free meals to all enrolled students. No applications or documentation is required.

Not all Austin ISD schools are eligible for CEP. For those schools not eligible, students will receive meals based on their meal status (free, reduced-price, or paid).

For more information, please contact Austin ISD Food Service at 512-414-0251.

Which Austin ISD schools are eligible?

Big picture view:

Below is a full list of the 69 schools whose students will be receiving free breakfast and lunch:

Pre-K and Early Childhood Centers:

Uphaus ECC

Elementary schools:

Allison

Andrews

Blackshear

Blanton

Blazier Intermediate

Blazier Primary

Boone

Brown

Campbell

Casey

Cook

Cunningham

Galindo

Govalle

Graham

Guerrero-Thompson

Harris

Hart

Houston

Jordan

Joslin

Kocurek

Langford

Linder

McBee

Menchaca

Norman-Sims

Oak Hill

Odom

Ortega

Overton

Padron

Palm

Pecan Springs

Perez

Pickle

Pillow

Pleasant Hill

Rodriguez

Sanchez

St. Elmo

Travis Heights

Walnut Creek

Williams

Wooldridge

Wooten

Zavala

Middle schools:

Burnet

Covington

Dobie

Garcia YMLA

Lively

Marshall

Mendez

Sadler Means YWLA

Webb

High schools:

Akins ECHS

Crockett ECHS

Eastside ECHS

Garza Independence

LBJ ECHS

Navarro ECHS

Northeast ECHS

Travis ECHS

Other campuses:

Alternative Learning Center

Rosedale School

Child Development Center (Garza, Navarro, Travis)