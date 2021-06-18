Some City of Austin offices, public facilities closed for Juneteenth

Some City of Austin administrative offices and public facilities will close for the Juneteenth holiday today, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Juneteenth recently became a federal holiday in the United States. It celebrates the emancipation of African Americans who had been enslaved.

On June 19th, 1865, the news finally reached Galveston, Texas that the Civil War had ended and that enslaved Africans and African descendants were free. The following year, the day became known as "Juneteenth" and there were celebrations and political rallies across Texas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin Public Library Schedule

Austin Public Library branches, Central Library, and the Austin History Center will be closed today, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. Library resources that are available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center will close in observance of Juneteenth today, reopening tomorrow.

Trash and Recycling Schedules

All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling, and compost collections will be unaffected for the Juneteenth holiday. For the most up-to-date information on all your ARR collections, download the Austin Recycles App for your Apple or Android device. or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts.

Administrative offices will be closed Friday and the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center (RRDOC) remains closed to the public for the time being. Visit austintexas.gov/dropoff for updates on the status of the RRDOC and the availability of drop-off appointments.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Sites are OPEN

Walk-Up (No Appointment) Clinics hours:

Southeast Library

Tuesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek Library

Tuesday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ana Lark Center (Pfizer vaccine)

Tuesday and Friday, 1-7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

APH will also be providing vaccinations at several pop-up community events during the Juneteenth weekend.

Parks and Recreation Facilities Schedules

Golf courses and tennis centers will be open regularly scheduled hours both today, June 18th, and tomorrow, June 19th. Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Govalle, Balcones, and Dittmar Pools will also be open. View City pool hours online at AustinTexas.gov/Pools. Find all Austin Parks and Recreation facility closure information at AustinTexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

The City of Austin is encouraging Austinites and visitors to know how they are going to get home before they leave the house for the holiday and graduation celebrations, so they can get home safe. Visit austintexas.gov/gethomesafe to see a list of options.

Advertisement

For questions about city services or information call 3-1-1. You can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.