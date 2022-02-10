Some truckers say they’ll join U.S. protest convoy if one starts rolling

Truckers traveling up and down I-35 Thursday, for the most part, were focused on making deadlines.

The protest in Canada, involving vaccine mandates for truck drivers, may be two thousand miles away, but many drivers in the United States are aware of what’s happening.

The idea of a similar protest in the lower 48, with what some are calling a freedom convoy, is enticing to drivers like Shanon Iverson.

"It’s about standing up, and a few more things, but it’s about standing up, they can't tell us what to do," said Iverson.

An alert about a U.S. trucker protest was issued Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security. Law-enforcement agencies across the country have been warned that a trucker protest-convoy may start in L.A. Sunday during the Super Bowl, and it might expand to other metropolitan areas.

Federal officials noted: "The convoy could potentially severely disrupt transportation, federal government and law enforcement operations, and emergency services through gridlock and potential counterprotests."

Drivers like Chad McMichael said he may join the convoy and doubts it would become violent.

"There's no extremism in it. People can watch all the video and stuff going on even in Canada, there's no extremism there, it’s just people trying to survive," he said.

"At this time, we have no indication that individuals discussing participating in these activities in the United States are engaged in anything other than First Amendment–protected activity," DHS acknowledged.

But also warned:

"DHS remains concerned that these events could have significant public safety implications or potentially be exploited by ideologically motivated actors to potentially act or encourage others to act violently."

The Super Bowl may kick off an even larger protest. The Alert indicated a convoy could roll into Washington D.C. just in time for the State of the Union.

The annual presidential address has become its own stage for protest. In 2020, house speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up Former President Trump‘s speech, and a few years earlier, Texas congressman called Former President Obama a liar.

Several highway travelers told FOX 7 they don’t like the idea of driving into some political road rage.

"If they have to do it, there probably is a better way," said Larry Godby.

Another motorist, Raul Castilla, said he had mixed feelings about a Texas protest Convoy.

"I understand people have the right to protest, and they should be heard, but also disrupting the Super Bowl, disrupting Congress, from doing its job," said Castilla.

It's possible, attempts to create roadway political gridlock could also extend into the election campaign season.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter