'Song in the Storm' benefit concert held to support Central Texas flood relief

More than a thousand people lined up outside the doors of the Paramount to catch the Song in the Storm benefit concert on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Crowds gathered for a memorable night at the 110-year-old historic Paramount Theatre in Downtown Austin.

Legendary artists like Lyle Lovett and Michael Martin Murphey graced the stage with performances.

Austin-based blues-rock guitarist and older brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmie Vaughan, was the special guest of the night.

All the proceeds go directly to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

The event was sponsored by the Kerrville Folk Festival, Murphey Western Institute, and the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation.

What they're saying:

Jim Ritts is the CEO and Executive Director of the Austin Theater Alliance.

"When we announced this, not only the quality of the show and the great musicians that are going to be here, but that 100% of the proceeds were going to go to the relief efforts, in the first 24 to 48 hours, we pretty much sold out the Paramount Theater," said Jim Ritts.



"Well, Katie, the way that all this came about was that the artists came to us and they said they really wanted to do something that would be important," said Ritts.

"All of this, it just makes me very proud of where I live, which is Austin, Texas, and how much we all love our friends and neighbors in the Hill Country," said Ritts.

What you can do:

If you would like to support the relief efforts, you can make a donation directly to the Central Texas Flood Recovery Fund.