Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people

An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured.

Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.

"We were here at the station, and then we heard somebody hollering and there was a young lady in a Sonic uniform who said that someone had been pinned underneath the vehicle at the Sonic," said Dawn Motsinger, Field Medical Officer for Travis County ESD 1.

Instead of calling 911, an employee from a nearby Sonic ran over to the fire station to alert first responders that a person was pinned after a pick-up truck plowed through the outdoor seating area. It was a split-second decision that could have saved the victim’s life since the Sonic is just down the road and first responders were able to get to the scene in seconds.

"It was less than a 30-second response time," said Dave Wallace, Assistant Chief for Travis County ESD 1.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured.

Officials say the driver of a vehicle plowed through the barriers at sonic hitting two customers who were eating on the patio picnic table. The reason as to why is under investigation by Lago Vista police. One of the victims was pinned in the crash and needed help immediately.

"[Officials] found the gentleman had been extricated from beneath the railing by bystanders, and so they immediately assessed him and began treatment," said Assistant Chief Wallace.

The pinned victim had injuries to his lower body and was transported to a trauma center in Round Rock. There was a second person that was also struck, but did not sustain serious injuries and refused any treatment or transportation.