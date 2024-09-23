South Austin apartment fire injures 2 people; arson investigation underway

The brief Two people were injured in an apartment complex fire in South Austin. The Austin Fire Department said the initial ruling from investigators is the fire was set intentionally.



Two people were injured after a fire was intentionally set at an apartment complex in South Austin on Monday morning, the Austin Fire Department said.

On Monday, Sept. 23, around 8 a.m., Austin fire was called to an apartment complex in South Austin after neighbors noticed flames coming from one of the units.

"The first crew who got there found a fire coming from a first story apartment in a three-story apartment building, so they could see fire on the balcony and they kind of knew what to expect because that is what the calls that were coming in were saying," says Austin Fire Department Division Chief Mark Bridges.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to one apartment, but residents were prompted to evacuate the building.

"They found one person that was unresponsive. They were able to grab that victim and move them out of the apartment and passed him onto additional firefighters who were waiting outside," says Bridges.

According to first responders, the person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and another person was impacted by the fire.

"Another person that was treated on scene for reports of smoke. Not sure if they were in another apartment adjacent or just in the area and happened to inhale some of the smoke that was coming from the fire," says Bridges.

MORE STORIES:

Firefighters say there were reports of a pet inside, but they were not able to find it.

"A lot of times the animals do get out on their own, but I didn't hear anything about what type of animal it was," says Bridges.

The fire took about five minutes to put out, and no one else was injured.

Austin fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Right now, the initial ruling from the investigators is that it was intentionally set, but past that, they are working with the Austin Police Department for further investigation," says Bridges.

At last check, there was no word on the person's condition that was rescued from the fire or an arson suspect.