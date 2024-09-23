Man charged with capital murder for shooting, killing his grandparents in South Austin: APD

article

A man was arrested and charged for killing his grandparents in their South Austin home on Saturday, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said on Saturday, Sept. 21, around 12:08 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call in the 2300 block of Brookhill Drive. Multiple 911 calls were received asking to check on the couple living in the house. The callers also said 21-year-old Chevy Monaghan was refusing to open the door to let them see the couple.

When officers arrived, they found Monaghan in the driveway of the home. He told officers his grandparents were inside the home unharmed.

When officers went inside the home, they found 76-year-old Anthony Maxa and 76-year-old Shari Mallory-Maxa dead with gunshot wounds.

The investigation showed Monaghan shot and killed his grandparents inside the home.

He was arrested and charged with capital murder. He is currently being held at the Travis County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.