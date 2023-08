Austin police are investigating after a body was found in the backyard of a home in South Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said at 11:38 a.m. on August 4, officers responded to a call of a body found in the backyard of a home in the 5200 block of Emerald Meadow Dr.

When officers arrived, they found a body with "obvious decomposition." At this time, the death is undetermined.

There is no threat to the public.